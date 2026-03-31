Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Talks Questioned by Former R&AW Chief
Ex-R&AW chief Vikram Sood suggests Pakistan's involvement in US-Iran talks is more logistical than diplomatic. US President Trump hints at progress facilitated by Pakistan, while Ambassador Sheikh warns of a complex negotiation process. Mutual distrust and historic sectarian issues add layers of complexity.
- Country:
- India
Former chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Vikram Sood, has downplayed Pakistan's role in facilitating US-Iran talks, characterizing its contribution as largely logistical. In a candid interview with ANI, Sood emphasized that Pakistan's function might be limited to providing a venue rather than engaging in direct diplomacy.
Sood elaborated on perceptions in Washington that cast Pakistan as a 'reliable intermediary.' He suggested that while the US might see Pakistan as a potential facilitator, there are doubts regarding its neutrality, given historical grievances and sectarian divides between Iran and Pakistan.
Amidst these dynamics, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, confirmed ongoing efforts to ease US-Iran tensions. However, Sheikh cautioned that the negotiations are fraught with challenges, including disrupted communications within Iran. Despite Sood's skepticism, US President Donald Trump has noted progress in these talks, though precise details remain confidential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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