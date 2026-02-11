Left Menu

Spinners Spin Victory for West Indies Against England in T20 World Cup

West Indies defeated England by 30 runs in a T20 World Cup match, with spinners Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase taking key wickets. Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 76 helped set a 197-run target. England struggled, bowled out for 166, despite Sam Curran's 43 not out.

In a T20 World Cup clash, West Indies triumphed over England by 30 runs, thanks to stellar performances from their spinners.

Gudakesh Motie grabbed three wickets while Roston Chase secured two, helping to dismiss England for 166 in 19 overs.

Earlier, a powerful innings of 76 not out from Sherfane Rutherford aided West Indies in posting a formidable 196 for 6, setting the stage for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

