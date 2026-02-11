Spinners Spin Victory for West Indies Against England in T20 World Cup

In a T20 World Cup clash, West Indies triumphed over England by 30 runs, thanks to stellar performances from their spinners.

Gudakesh Motie grabbed three wickets while Roston Chase secured two, helping to dismiss England for 166 in 19 overs.

Earlier, a powerful innings of 76 not out from Sherfane Rutherford aided West Indies in posting a formidable 196 for 6, setting the stage for victory.

