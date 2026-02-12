Left Menu

Olympics-Snowboard-Australia's James storms into halfpipe final in fight for first gold

Scotty James, the Australian snowboarder on a quest to finally win gold in his fifth Olympics, nailed his first halfpipe ‌run in qualifying on Wednesday to lead the field heading to the finals. The 31-year-old James showcased soaring spins and smooth landings that earned him a score of 94 in the first round of the night-time contest ‌in the Alpine town of Livigno.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 02:18 IST
Olympics-Snowboard-Australia's James storms into halfpipe final in fight for first gold

Scotty James, the Australian snowboarder on a quest to finally win gold in his fifth Olympics, nailed his first halfpipe ‌run in qualifying on Wednesday to lead the field heading to the finals.

The 31-year-old James showcased soaring spins and smooth landings that earned him a score of 94 in the first round of the night-time contest ‌in the Alpine town of Livigno. James earned a halfpipe silver four years ago in Beijing and ‌bronze in PyeongChang in 2018.

Defending gold medallist Ayumu Hirano of Japan also advanced to the medal contest, which will take place on Friday, along with three of his teammates. Jan Scherrer of Switzerland, who took bronze in 2022, was scheduled to compete but ⁠was ​scratched from the lineup at ⁠the last minute. A spokesperson for the Swiss team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A gold for ⁠James would make him Australia's most decorated Winter Olympian, eclipsing freestyle skier Dale Begg-Smith and women's snowboarder Torah Bright, who ​have each won gold and silver. In the halfpipe, riders slide across a 22-foot-tall, U-shaped ramp ⁠and perform acrobatic manoeuvres in the air. Judges award points based on amplitude, variety, difficulty and other factors, with a maximum score ⁠of ​100.

The qualifying event in Livigno was held in the evening with floodlights illuminating the course. Several riders showed off complicated tricks and posted high scores, setting up what is expected to be a ⁠hard-fought medal contest. The closest competitors to James were two Japanese riders. Yuko Totsuka posted a 91.25 and ⁠Ryusei Yamada 90.25.

Others among ⁠12 qualifiers included 17-year-old American Alessandro Barbieri, who was fourth. Earlier on Wednesday, American Chloe Kim led the field of riders who advanced to the women's ‌halfpipe final at ‌the Milano Cortina Games on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-Northrop Grumman and Polish arms maker aim to produce more than 180,000 artillery shells a year in Poland

CORRECTED-Northrop Grumman and Polish arms maker aim to produce more than 18...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-'It's time to get aggressive', Border Patrol agent says in Chicago shooting video

UPDATE 1-'It's time to get aggressive', Border Patrol agent says in Chicago ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate cut bets

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate ...

 Global
4
US sees "dramatic increase" in Venezuela oil, gas output this year, Wright says

US sees "dramatic increase" in Venezuela oil, gas output this year, Wright s...

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026