Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

Australia stand-in captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup match here on Friday. Both sides made two changes each from their previous match playing XIs. Ben Dwarshuis and Tim David replaced Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett in the Australian team. For Zimbabwe, Tony Munyonga and Greame Creamer are coming in for Brendan Taylor and Richard Ngarava. Teams: Australia: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann. Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani.

