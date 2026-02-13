Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Denis Shapovalov back in Dallas quarterfinals

Reigning champion Denis Shapovalov needed just 66 minutes to advance ​to the Nexo Dallas Open quarterfinals, defeating the United States' Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday. Shapovalov, ​a Canadian who is seeded seventh, slammed 22 aces and committed just one ‌double ​fault. He won 94% of his first-serve points and never faced a break point.

Tennis-Teen sensation Mboko closes in on top 10 after beating Rybakina in Qatar

Victoria Mboko took a big step towards entering the top 10 in the WTA rankings for the first time after the Canadian teenager stunned Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in ‌the Qatar Open quarter-finals. The 19-year-old battled to a 7-5 4-6 6-4 win in Thursday's quarter-final in Doha to snap twice Grand Slam champion Rybakina's nine-match winning run.

NBA roundup: LeBron James becomes oldest player to log triple-double

LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers went into the All-Star break ‌with a 124-104 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. James, 41, registered 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double in 36 games this season. Rui Hachimura added 21 points, Austin Reaves scored 18 off the bench and Jaxson Hayes put up 16 for the Lakers, who were playing without All-Star Luka Doncic (hamstring) for the fourth consecutive game.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Mikayla Blakes, No. 5 Vandy take down No. 4 Texas

Mikayla Blakes scored 34 points for her fourth consecutive 30-point performance and Aubrey Galvan added 18 points and eight rebounds to ⁠lead No. 5 ​Vanderbilt to a convincing 86-70 victory over No. 4 Texas on ⁠Thursday night in Southeastern Conference play at Nashville, Tenn. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 11 points and four steals and Sacha Washington added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Commodores (24-2, 10-2 SEC). Vanderbilt shot 50.9% from the field and has won four straight contests since its first two ⁠setbacks of the campaign.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Masterful Canada shut out Czechs, US work out early kinks v Latvia

Tournament favourites Canada marked their territory with a 5-0 win over Czech Republic to open their men's Olympic ice hockey campaign on Thursday before the United States hit ​their stride to beat Latvia 5-1. The two gold medal contenders in Milan highlighted the evening programme on the second day of the men's action at Santagiulia arena.

Olympics-Ice hockey-US kept spirit up after goals called off, says ⁠coach

The United States never lost their spirit even as they had two goals disallowed in the opening period of their 5-1 win over Latvia on Thursday, coach Mike Sullivan said, as the Americans opened their Olympic men's ice hockey campaign in Milan. The U.S. were tied 1-1 with the underdogs ⁠going ​into the second period of their group stage game after the Latvians successfully challenged two of their goals, a frustrating start for the expected gold medal contenders.

Dodgers' Max Muncy, Enrique Hernandez agree to deals

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a one-year, $10 million extension with veteran third baseman Max Muncy on Thursday. The deal includes a $7 million salary for the 2027 season and a $10 million club option for 2028 that includes a $3 million buyout. He will earn $10 million in ⁠2026.

Marlins sign veteran RHP Chris Paddack

The Miami Marlins signed veteran right-hander Chris Paddack to a one-year contract on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network reported the former free agent's deal is valued at $4 million ⁠and includes an additional $500,000 in incentives.

Olympics-Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych appeals Games ban with ⁠CAS, wants supervised run

Disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has appealed his Winter Olympics competition ban over a helmet depicting dead Ukrainian athletes with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS said on Thursday. He is demanding his reinstatement or a supervised run, it said.

President Trump pardons five former NFL players

President Donald Trump issued pardons to five ‌former NFL players on Thursday, with White ‌House Pardon Czar Alice Marie Johnson making the announcement on social media. The five pardoned players are Joe Klecko, Nate ​Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry and the late Billy Cannon.

