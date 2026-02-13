Colombo's Cricket Fever: A Surge in Tourism Amid India-Pakistan Clash

The anticipation for the cricket showdown between India and Pakistan in Colombo has escalated travel costs, with flight and hotel prices skyrocketing as fans arrive. The Twenty20 World Cup match, held at Sri Lanka's largest stadium, sold out instantly, showcasing the country's draw as a premier cricket venue.

Hotel prices doubled, and flights from cities like Chennai and Delhi saw substantial hikes, underscoring the high demand. The excitement underscores cricket's role in boosting Sri Lanka's tourism, a critical sector for the country's economic recovery following financial and environmental crises.

Sri Lanka aims to leverage these events to position itself as a neutral ground for high-stakes matches, fostering sports diplomacy in the region. Many, like Lahore's Mian Sultan, are eager for a memorable experience watching cricket amid Colombo's vibrant scene.