Abhishek Sharma's Return Hinges on Health

Abhishek Sharma's participation in India's match against Pakistan is uncertain due to a stomach bug. His recovery will be assessed during a net session ahead of the game. Meanwhile, his supportive parents have arrived in Colombo, awaiting a decision on his availability.

Abhishek Sharma's fate for India's crucial match against Pakistan hangs in the balance as he battles a stomach bug. The star opener flew to Colombo with the team on Friday, sparking hope that he may recover in time for Sunday's game at the Premadasa Stadium.

Sharma had previously missed the match against Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday, despite being discharged from a private hospital. The team will hold a net session Saturday evening to determine Sharma's fitness. His availability remains uncertain.

Adding a personal touch, Abhishek's parents have arrived in Colombo, continuing their unwavering support. Rajkumar Sharma, who coached his son from a young age, is hopeful. Should Abhishek be unable to play, India may turn to Sanju Samson or Washington Sundar to partner with Ishan Kishan.

