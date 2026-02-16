Unexpected Drama at ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Spectator Struck by Ball

An unexpected incident occurred during the England-Italy match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, as a female spectator was injured after being hit by a ball at Eden Gardens on Monday evening.

The local woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, suffered a nosebleed after the ball struck her face. Responding swiftly, nearby spectators alerted stadium security, and medical personnel provided immediate first aid before she was transported to SSKM Hospital. Officials confirmed her condition is stable.

On the field, England's Will Jacks led his team to victory with an outstanding all-round performance, defeating a determined Italian side by 24 runs and securing England's berth in the Super Eights.