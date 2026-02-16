Left Menu

Unexpected Drama at ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Spectator Struck by Ball

During the England-Italy match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a female spectator was hit by a ball, leading to a nosebleed. She was promptly attended to and her condition is stable. England won the match by 24 runs, securing their place in the Super Eights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

An unexpected incident occurred during the England-Italy match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, as a female spectator was injured after being hit by a ball at Eden Gardens on Monday evening.

The local woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, suffered a nosebleed after the ball struck her face. Responding swiftly, nearby spectators alerted stadium security, and medical personnel provided immediate first aid before she was transported to SSKM Hospital. Officials confirmed her condition is stable.

On the field, England's Will Jacks led his team to victory with an outstanding all-round performance, defeating a determined Italian side by 24 runs and securing England's berth in the Super Eights.

