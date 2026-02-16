Left Menu

Sri Lanka Stuns Australia in T20 World Cup Thriller

Australia suffered a shock defeat against Sri Lanka in their must-win T20 World Cup match. Despite strong starts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who both scored half-centuries, a middle-order collapse led to Australia being bowled out for 181. Sri Lankan spinners dominated, securing a crucial victory.

Updated: 16-02-2026 20:52 IST
In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, Sri Lanka defeated Australia by dismissing them for 181 runs in a must-win group stage fixture. This victory was significant in Sri Lanka's quest to advance in the tournament.

Australia's innings started promisingly, thanks to half-centuries by Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Marsh, playing his first match in the tournament, aggressively scored 54 off just 27 balls. Together with Head, who contributed 56 off 29 balls, they forged a formidable partnership, setting the momentum early on.

However, Australia's initial success was short-lived due to a dramatic middle-order collapse. The Australian team went from a comfortable 108 for no loss to 130 for 4, losing their last four wickets for just six runs. Sri Lanka capitalized on this, with leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha taking 3 wickets for 37 runs, supported by spinners Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis.

