Left Menu

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Secures Future in Formula One Schedule

Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya will host the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in 2028, 2030, and 2032. This decision comes after a contract extension with alternating races in Belgium. The race will continue to attract passionate fans, while the Spanish Grand Prix moves to a new Madrid circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:53 IST
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Secures Future in Formula One Schedule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for the motorsport calendar, Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya has secured its spot as a host of the Formula One races for 2028, 2030, and 2032. This follows an agreement to alternate with Belgium, ensuring the event's continuance in the celebrated location.

The rebranded Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will captivate fans as the Spanish Grand Prix is set for a new venue in Madrid. Formula One enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and the city is excited to embrace the racing spirit again.

CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the passionate fan base in Spain. This announcement follows Formula One's earlier statement about the Belgian Grand Prix's adjusted schedule. As June 14 approaches, excitement builds for this year's race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
3
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026