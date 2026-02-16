Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Secures Future in Formula One Schedule

In a significant move for the motorsport calendar, Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya has secured its spot as a host of the Formula One races for 2028, 2030, and 2032. This follows an agreement to alternate with Belgium, ensuring the event's continuance in the celebrated location.

The rebranded Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will captivate fans as the Spanish Grand Prix is set for a new venue in Madrid. Formula One enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and the city is excited to embrace the racing spirit again.

CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the passionate fan base in Spain. This announcement follows Formula One's earlier statement about the Belgian Grand Prix's adjusted schedule. As June 14 approaches, excitement builds for this year's race.

(With inputs from agencies.)