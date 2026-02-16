Explosive Start Falters: Australia's Unsteady T20 World Cup Performance Against Sri Lanka

Australia's innings against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup began with explosive fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Marsh, returning from injury, and Head collaborated for a 104-run stand, setting up expectations for a big score.

However, the Sri Lankans turned the tides, with Dushan Hemantha leading the charge as Australia crumbled to 181 all out. Australia went from 104 without loss to 130 for four, demonstrating the fragility after a promising start.

Despite a swift start with Marsh and Head, the Australian innings fizzled out due to a flurry of late wickets, leaving their initial momentum uncapitalized. Sri Lanka's strategic bowling comeback was crucial in curtailing Australia significantly below their projected total.

