Pathum Nissanka Shines in Sri Lanka's Dominant Performance

Pathum Nissanka delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 100 runs, leading Sri Lanka to 184 for 2 wickets in 18 overs. Despite early setbacks, Sri Lanka's batting lineup showcased resilience, with notable contributions from Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake, countering Australia’s bowling efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:35 IST
Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka stood as the star of the match, striking an unbeaten century, which propelled Sri Lanka to a commanding position with a total of 184 for 2 wickets within just 18 overs.

Contributing to the score, Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake supported the innings with significant runs, fighting against their Australian counterparts.

Australia's bowling lineup, including Marcus Stoinis who claimed two wickets, struggled to make early breakthroughs, allowing Sri Lanka to mount a robust scoreboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

