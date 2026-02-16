Pathum Nissanka Shines with Unbeaten Century as Sri Lanka Triumphs Over Australia

Pathum Nissanka delivered an unbeaten century, leading Sri Lanka to a decisive win against Australia, thereby advancing to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup on Monday. Australia's performance has now put them on the verge of an early exit from the tournament.

Australia, initially set to bat, saw captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head collaborate for a swift opening partnership of 104 runs within nine overs. However, the team's momentum faltered, resulting in a total collapse to 181 all out, with Dushan Hemantha claiming three wickets.

Nissanka, alongside Kusal Mendis, accumulated 97 runs for the second wicket, setting up a solid foundation for Sri Lanka. Nissanka's remarkable innings included five sixes and ten fours, reaching his century in just 52 balls. Pavan Rathnayake sealed the victory with a sweeping shot to mid-wicket, as Sri Lanka concluded with 184-2 and two overs to spare. Australia now relies on Sri Lanka's upcoming match against Zimbabwe to keep their qualification hopes for the Super Eights alive before facing Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)