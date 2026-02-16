Left Menu

Historic Bidding Wars Unfold at PGTI's 72 The League Auction in New Delhi

The inaugural player auction for PGTI's 72 The League witnessed intense bidding in New Delhi, featuring top Indian golfers. Six franchises competed, notably Capital Lancers acquiring Honey Baisoya for Rs 20.5 lakh, and Charminar Champions securing Shubham Jaglan. The league launches February 21, spanning prestigious Delhi-NCR venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:48 IST
Historic Bidding Wars Unfold at PGTI's 72 The League Auction in New Delhi
Honey, Shubham dominate inaugural PGTI's 72 The League auction. (Photo/PGTI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The electric atmosphere at the inaugural player auction for PGTI's 72 The League captivated New Delhi, as top Indian golfers were vigorously vied for on Monday. Six city-based franchises, equipped with a budget of Rs 1 crore each, competed to amass a team of ten skilled professionals.

High among the sought-after players was Honey Baisoya, who recently clinched victory at the DP World Players Championship, attracting bids with his base price of Rs 10 lakh. Ultimately, he joined the Capital Lancers for Rs 20.5 lakh after a contentious bidding struggle with Rajasthan Regals and Kolkata Classics.

Youthful talents like Shubham Jaglan also sparked fervid interest. Starting with a base price of Rs 3 lakh, Jaglan ignited a competition among all franchises, eventually being secured by Charminar Champions for a staggering Rs 19 lakh, surpassing expectations. The auction, a precursor to the 72 The League starting February 21, 2023, promises a thrilling commencement with matches across iconic Delhi-NCR golf venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
3
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026