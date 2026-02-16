Historic Bidding Wars Unfold at PGTI's 72 The League Auction in New Delhi

The electric atmosphere at the inaugural player auction for PGTI's 72 The League captivated New Delhi, as top Indian golfers were vigorously vied for on Monday. Six city-based franchises, equipped with a budget of Rs 1 crore each, competed to amass a team of ten skilled professionals.

High among the sought-after players was Honey Baisoya, who recently clinched victory at the DP World Players Championship, attracting bids with his base price of Rs 10 lakh. Ultimately, he joined the Capital Lancers for Rs 20.5 lakh after a contentious bidding struggle with Rajasthan Regals and Kolkata Classics.

Youthful talents like Shubham Jaglan also sparked fervid interest. Starting with a base price of Rs 3 lakh, Jaglan ignited a competition among all franchises, eventually being secured by Charminar Champions for a staggering Rs 19 lakh, surpassing expectations. The auction, a precursor to the 72 The League starting February 21, 2023, promises a thrilling commencement with matches across iconic Delhi-NCR golf venues.

