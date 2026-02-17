Cricket Australia's Bold Move: Big Bash League Eyes Indian Market

Cricket Australia is exploring an audacious opportunity to host a Big Bash League (BBL) game in India, aiming to tap into the lucrative Indian market, as reported by 'Sen Cricket'.

This initiative is a strategic maneuver coinciding with the anticipated sale of at least two BBL franchises. Senior CA officials, Phil Rigby and Margot Harley, have visited India recently to discuss the logistics of holding an offshore match.

Perth Scorchers, due to their time zone compatibility and interest from local officials, appear to be a strong candidate to play. However, significant hurdles remain, requiring approval from various stakeholders, including broadcasters and the BCCI. The BBL is renowned globally, with Perth Scorchers securing six titles, marking them as the most successful team.

(With inputs from agencies.)