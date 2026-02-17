Cricket Australia Eyes Big Bash League Expansion into Indian Market

Cricket Australia is exploring the possibility of hosting a Big Bash League (BBL) match in India next season, specifically targeting the Chepauk stadium in Chennai to tap into the lucrative cricket market there.

According to reports, the plan is still in preliminary stages, with senior officials from Cricket Australia, including Head of Business Operations Phil Rigby and Head of Competition Development Margot Harley, recently visiting India to discuss the logistics.

The potential inclusion of a BBL game in India reflects CA's strategy to intertwine with India's lucrative market, although formal approval is yet needed from various stakeholders, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and broadcasters.