Henry Pollock Set for Debut Start as England Revamps Team for Six Nations Clash Against Ireland

Henry Pollock is set to make his first start for England in the Six Nations match against Ireland at Twickenham this Saturday. The 21-year-old Northampton flanker, who has seven caps, will assume the Number Eight position as part of three changes made by coach Steve Borthwick to the team's lineup.

Among the changes, Ollie Lawrence replaces Tommy Freeman at outside centre, with Freeman moving to the right wing. Meanwhile, Henry Arundell retains his spot on the wing and this match will mark a milestone for captain Maro Itoje, as he earns his 100th cap for England in what is expected to be a memorable moment.

Coach Borthwick expressed his pride in Itoje's achievement, praising his consistency and leadership. The revamped squad, featuring strategic bench placements, hopes to revive their form after the recent end to a 12-game winning streak following their defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

