Spin and Strategy: Abhishek Sharma Gears Up for T20 World Cup Clash
Abhishek Sharma showcased his power-hitting in India's net session ahead of the T20 World Cup game against the Netherlands. Emphasizing spin, he trained alongside squad members like Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav, honing his strategy against slow bowlers. Rinku Singh also practiced his off-spin, preparing for upcoming challenges.
- Country:
- India
Spin dominated India's net practice session in preparation for their T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands, with Abhishek Sharma's powerful hitting stealing the spotlight. Despite not scoring in the tournament yet, Abhishek impressed with towering shots, targeting off-spin deliveries and adapting aggressively to the pacers.
Abhishek engaged in tandem with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, facing Kuldeep Yadav's deliveries with precision. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh sharpened their skills against slower bowlers, emphasizing spin-focused strategies that could prove crucial in the upcoming game.
Rinku Singh returned to practice his round arm off-spin, reminiscent of Gerhard Erasmus' style against Namibia. India's past challenges against such unconventional bowling, highlighted in recent matchups with Pakistan, underscored the need for adaptable tactics in varying conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha don't shake hands at toss at T20 World Cup game in Colombo.
Cricket Diplomacy: Suryakumar Yadav's Handshake Stance
Washington Sundar is ready and good to go: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
Usman Tariq is an out of syllabus question and we are preparing for it: India captain Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan may have little advantage being here early but we have our plans in place: Suryakumar Yadav.