Spin and Strategy: Abhishek Sharma Gears Up for T20 World Cup Clash

Spin dominated India's net practice session in preparation for their T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands, with Abhishek Sharma's powerful hitting stealing the spotlight. Despite not scoring in the tournament yet, Abhishek impressed with towering shots, targeting off-spin deliveries and adapting aggressively to the pacers.

Abhishek engaged in tandem with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, facing Kuldeep Yadav's deliveries with precision. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh sharpened their skills against slower bowlers, emphasizing spin-focused strategies that could prove crucial in the upcoming game.

Rinku Singh returned to practice his round arm off-spin, reminiscent of Gerhard Erasmus' style against Namibia. India's past challenges against such unconventional bowling, highlighted in recent matchups with Pakistan, underscored the need for adaptable tactics in varying conditions.

