Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Unyielding Strive for Cricket Respect at T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, emphasizes their ambition to gain respect in world cricket after advancing to the Super Eights in the T20 World Cup. Despite the washout against Ireland, securing their historic achievement, the team remains focused on earning more recognition and tackling each game strategically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:00 IST
Zimbabwe's Unyielding Strive for Cricket Respect at T20 World Cup
captain

Zimbabwe's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by reaching the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup, an achievement lauded by captain Sikandar Raza as a step towards their larger aspiration of earning respect in international cricket.

The team's advancement was confirmed after their Group B match against Ireland was disrupted by rain, leading to shared points, which in turn eliminated former champions Australia and Ireland from the tournament. This feat is a first for Zimbabwe, marking a significant moment for the nation, as expressed by Raza in his post-match comments.

Despite this success, the team remains committed to further ambitions, including rising recognition and respect. Raza and his squad are gearing up for their upcoming matches, with a critical focus on their strategy against Sri Lanka and their Super Eight opener against India. Raza acknowledges past setbacks, taking responsibility, and vows to guide the team towards future achievements with a unified approach.

TRENDING

1
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland
2
Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

 Global
3
Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Conference

Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Co...

 Global
4
Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026