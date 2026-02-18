Ulsan HD Knocked Out of Asian Champions League in Disappointing Draw

In a surprising turn of events at the Asian Champions League, former victors Ulsan HD have been eliminated following a goalless draw against Shanghai Port. This outcome means the South Korean side falls short of advancing to the knockout stages, marking a significant setback for the club.

Having previously claimed the title in 2012 and 2020, Ulsan's inability to capitalize on their offensive opportunities left them placed ninth in the eastern league standings, trailing behind compatriots Gangwon FC who secured a crucial point against Melbourne City.

The concluding matches of the league phase saw FC Seoul and Gangwon progress to the next round, while Ulsan is left to ponder their missed chances amidst the disappointment of early elimination from the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)