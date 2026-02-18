Left Menu

Fierce Bowling Dominates Namibia's Innings

Namibia's cricket innings struggled against a powerful bowling lineup, being all out for just 97 runs in 17.3 overs. Key wickets were taken by Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq, exemplifying the bowling prowess. Usman Khan contributed significantly in the field with multiple catches.

Colombo | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:25 IST
In a gripping cricket match, Namibia's batting lineup succumbed to an aggressive bowling attack, recording a total of merely 97 runs in 17.3 overs. Shadab Khan shined on the field, claiming three wickets, while Usman Tariq delivered a stellar performance with four dismissals.

The downfall of Namibia's innings began early, as critical wickets fell at regular intervals. Usman Khan's precision in the field was noteworthy, as he caught multiple crucial catches, supporting the bowlers effectively.

Despite efforts from players like Louren Steenkamp and Alexander Volschenk, Namibia's batting side couldn't withstand the pressure from the opposing bowlers. The match highlighted the dominance of superior bowling, resulting in a decisive win for their competitors.

