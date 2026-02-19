Left Menu

Shivam Dube: India's Power-Hitting Phenomenon in T20 Cricket

Shivam Dube is proving his mettle as a formidable power-hitter in the T20 World Cup with crucial performances against Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. With improved skills against both spinners and pacers, Dube attributes his success to game time in pressure situations and hard work during the IPL off-season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:47 IST
Shivam Dube: India's Power-Hitting Phenomenon in T20 Cricket
Shivam Dube
  • Country:
  • India

Shivam Dube, India's all-rounder, is solidifying his reputation as a top-tier power-hitter in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His significant performances against teams like Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands demonstrate his prowess on challenging pitches.

During the match against the Netherlands, Dube showcased his mastery, scoring a game-changing 66 off 31 balls, including six towering sixes. His growth as a player is attributed to his time with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he improved against short deliveries and fast bowlers.

Dube's enhanced confidence and strategic mindset were evident in his approach, helping India clinch vital wins in the tournament. His performance reflects his dedication and the hard work invested in overcoming previous weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at AI Impact Summit.

India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Googl...

 Global
2
The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on Australian Roads

The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on ...

 Australia
3
Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

 Global
4
Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026