Sports World Buzz: Season-Ending Surgeries, CONCACAF Thrills, and Olympic Showdowns

In recent sports news, Sacramento Kings' stars Sabonis and LaVine are out for the season due to surgeries. The Philadelphia Union dominated their CONCACAF matchm while Paul Coffey rejoined Oilers’ coaching staff. The US and Canada edged into Olympic ice hockey semi-finals, and Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her first Olympic gold in eight years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:30 IST
The Sacramento Kings suffer another setback with Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine both sidelined for the remainder of the season due to surgeries, as reported by ESPN. Sabonis underwent a procedure on a torn meniscus after returning from a prior injury in mid-January.

In a commanding CONCACAF Champions Cup performance, the Philadelphia Union crushed Defence Force with a 5-0 victory. This decisive first-leg win positions them favorably to advance in the next match against Club America. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball Players Association appoints Bruce Meyer interim executive director amid looming labor negotiations.

Olympic ice hockey saw dramatic overtime victories as Canada and Finland moved past their competitors, and the US squeezed by Sweden, setting up enticing semi-final matchups. Additionally, legendary D Paul Coffey rejoined the Oilers' coaching staff, and Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated her return to the Olympic gold standard with a slalom victory.

