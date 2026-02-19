Italy's Strategic Bowling Decision Against West Indies in T20 Showdown

In an intense final Group C fixture of the T20 World Cup, Italy's captain Harry Manenti won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies. The Italian team hopes this strategic decision will steer them towards a victory.

West Indies maintained their full squad from their previous game, aiming to capitalize on their existing team dynamics. Italy, however, made two crucial changes to their playing XI in a bid to strengthen their side.

The West Indies squad includes key players such as Brandon King, Shai Hope, and Jason Holder, while Italy's lineup features players like Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, and Syed Naqvi. The match promises high stakes as both teams vie for a favorable outcome.

