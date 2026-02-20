Sentencing Frenzy: Soccer Hooliganism Casts Shadow Over Morocco-Senegal Relations
A Moroccan court sentenced 19 soccer fans to imprisonment for hooliganism during the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal. The defendants, mostly Senegalese, faced multiple charges and hefty fines. Their arrest followed chaotic scenes protesting a controversial penalty. Appeals are being planned amid diplomatic repercussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 20-02-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 09:30 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
In a dramatic conclusion to a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations final, a Moroccan court sentenced 19 soccer fans to prison for their involvement in chaotic scenes that unfolded during the match between Morocco and Senegal.
The fans, largely from Senegal, were found guilty on several charges, including violence during a sporting event, following their attempt to storm the field in protest of a contentious penalty awarded to the host nation.
The incident has catalyzed diplomatic exchanges between Morocco and Senegal, with leaders working to ease tensions and protect historical ties as appeals against the decision loom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- soccer
- fans
- Morocco
- Senegal
- hooliganism
- Africa Cup
- sentenced
- diplomatic
- tensions
- appeal
ALSO READ
Tunisian Lawmaker Sentenced: A Crackdown on Dissent?
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced to Life in Jail for Insurrection
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced to Life for Insurrection
Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced for Martial Law Crisis
A Landmark Verdict: Former South Korean President Sentenced to Life