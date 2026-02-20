Sentencing Frenzy: Soccer Hooliganism Casts Shadow Over Morocco-Senegal Relations

In a dramatic conclusion to a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations final, a Moroccan court sentenced 19 soccer fans to prison for their involvement in chaotic scenes that unfolded during the match between Morocco and Senegal.

The fans, largely from Senegal, were found guilty on several charges, including violence during a sporting event, following their attempt to storm the field in protest of a contentious penalty awarded to the host nation.

The incident has catalyzed diplomatic exchanges between Morocco and Senegal, with leaders working to ease tensions and protect historical ties as appeals against the decision loom.

