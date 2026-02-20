Left Menu

Sentencing Frenzy: Soccer Hooliganism Casts Shadow Over Morocco-Senegal Relations

A Moroccan court sentenced 19 soccer fans to imprisonment for hooliganism during the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal. The defendants, mostly Senegalese, faced multiple charges and hefty fines. Their arrest followed chaotic scenes protesting a controversial penalty. Appeals are being planned amid diplomatic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 20-02-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 09:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a dramatic conclusion to a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations final, a Moroccan court sentenced 19 soccer fans to prison for their involvement in chaotic scenes that unfolded during the match between Morocco and Senegal.

The fans, largely from Senegal, were found guilty on several charges, including violence during a sporting event, following their attempt to storm the field in protest of a contentious penalty awarded to the host nation.

The incident has catalyzed diplomatic exchanges between Morocco and Senegal, with leaders working to ease tensions and protect historical ties as appeals against the decision loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

