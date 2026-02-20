Jim Ratcliffe's Controversial Remarks on UK's Immigration Stir Debate
Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, faced backlash after describing Britain as 'colonized' by immigrants. His comments attracted criticism from political figures and fans alike. The Football Association reminded him of his media responsibilities, but no charges were filed. Ratcliffe later apologized for offending people.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has sparked controversy with his comments describing the UK as 'colonized' by immigrants, prompting sharp criticism from political leaders and football fans.
Despite the backlash, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the English Football Association decided not to levy any charges against Ratcliffe, although it reminded him of his responsibilities during media interactions.
Ratcliffe's remarks, made during a Sky News interview, highlighted the divisive issue of immigration in Britain. The Manchester United Supporters Trust emphasized the importance of inclusivity and diversity within the club, while head coach Michael Carrick reaffirmed the club's commitment to equality and respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)