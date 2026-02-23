Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

Left Menu

The Army excelled in the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, claiming three gold medals on the opening day. The event saw young talents like Jiah Aryan shine and notable performances from the CRPF's Kajal Kumari Rai and Sunny Singh. Veterans were overshadowed by emerging athletes.

The Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg witnessed a dominant performance from the Army, which clinched three out of five gold medals on the opening day. The event, filled with surprising upsets, saw veterans overtaken by emerging talents, marking a new era in Indian winter sports.

One of the most noteworthy performances came from 17-year-old Alpine skier Jiah Aryan of Karnataka, who secured a bronze medal amidst tough competition from seasoned skiers like Aanchal Thakur and Sandhya Thakur. The competition underscored the emerging talent on the national circuit.

An emotional victory was seen in the women's 15km Nordic skiing event, where CRPF's Kajal Kumari Rai clinched gold, dedicating her win to her late father. In men's Nordic skiing, Sunny Singh continued the Army's medal tally with a gold, leading a full sweep by his team in the first event before the inauguration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

