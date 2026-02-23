Left Menu

Ilya Ivashka Stuns Top Seed at Maha Open ATP Challenger

Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka upset top seed Federico Agustin Gomez in a three-set opener at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75. Despite dropping the second set, Ivashka secured victory in a tense third-set tiebreaker, advancing to the second round alongside Japan's Yuta Shimizu and Britain's Alastair Gray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:21 IST
Ilya Ivashka Stuns Top Seed at Maha Open ATP Challenger
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning turn of events at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75, Belarus' Ilya Ivashka delivered a major upset by defeating top seed Federico Agustin Gomez on Monday. The former top-50 star, set to celebrate his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, showcased remarkable resilience.

Ivashka clinched the first set 6-1 but faced a setback, allowing Gomez to dominate the second with a 1-6 score. The intense match culminated in a thrilling third-set tiebreaker, where Ivashka held his nerve to secure a 7-6(7) victory after 2 hours and 25 minutes of play.

Elsewhere, Japan's Yuta Shimizu, Britain's Alastair Gray, and Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic all advanced, while Indian players S D Prajwal Dev and Digvijaypratap Singh failed to progress past the final qualifying round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli parliament speaker says will fill opposition benches with ex-lawmakers during Modi’s address: Report

Israeli parliament speaker says will fill opposition benches with ex-lawmake...

 Israel
2
GRAPHIC-Winners and losers from Trump's new 15% global tariff

GRAPHIC-Winners and losers from Trump's new 15% global tariff

 Global
3
J-K: Shrine board launches portal for museum of goddess in Katra, invites suggestions

J-K: Shrine board launches portal for museum of goddess in Katra, invites su...

 India
4
Delhi govt to implement 'Rah-Veer' financial incentive scheme: CM Gupta

Delhi govt to implement 'Rah-Veer' financial incentive scheme: CM Gupta

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026