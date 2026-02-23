West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 107 runs

Left Menu

In reply, Zimbabwe folded for 147 in 17.4 overs with No. 8 batter Brad Evans top scoring with a 21-ball 43. Brief Score West Indies 254-6 in 20 overs Shimron Hetmyer 85 Richard Ngarava 247. Zimbabwe 147 all out in 17.4 overs Brad Evans 43, Gudakesh Motie 428, Akeal Hosein 328.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:50 IST
Shimron Hetmyer blasted a scintillating 85 off 34 balls as West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 107 runs in a T20 World Cup Super Eights fixture here on Monday. Sent in to bat, Hetmyer produced the fastest fifty in T20 World Cups for West Indies, smashing seven sixes and seven fours to power WI to the second-highest team total in the history of T20 World Cup, a massive 254-6. In reply, Zimbabwe folded for 147 in 17.4 overs with No. 8 batter Brad Evans top scoring with a 21-ball 43. Gudakesh Motie (4/28) and Akeal Hosein (3/28) shared seven wickets for WI. Earlier, Hetmyer added 122 off 52 balls with Rovman Powell (59). After the two departed, Sherfane Rutherford (31) and Romario Shepherd (21) piled up further agony on the Zimbabwe bowlers. Brief Score: West Indies : 254-6 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 85; Richard Ngarava 2/47). Zimbabwe: 147 all out in 17.4 overs (Brad Evans 43, Gudakesh Motie 4/28, Akeal Hosein 3/28).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

