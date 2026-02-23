"Means a Lot": Hetmyer after 85 in Windies' big win over Zimbabwe

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has said that his explosive innings against Zimbabwe "means a lot". The left-hander played a pivotal role in his side's 107-run victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hetmyer was named Player of the Match following his blistering 85 off 34 balls, an innings studded with seven boundaries and as many towering sixes that powered the West Indies to 254/6 -- the second-highest team total in T20 World Cup history. Reflecting on his performance during the post-match presentation, Hetmyer said, "Means a lot. More so, because I didn't get a lot in the last game. I just want to replicate the things I have been doing in the last two months."

Batting at No. 3, the left-hander admitted he has grown increasingly comfortable in the role. "Feels good. It is a lot easier now as I have been doing it often. Having the backing from everyone makes it a more comfortable headspace," he said. Hetmyer equalled the record for the joint-most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition, tying with Nicholas Pooran's record of 17 maximums in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Hetmyer also downplayed his achievement of becoming the joint-most six-hitter in the tournament. "I am not thinking too much about it. Feels good to accomplish something like that. We as a team haven't accomplished anything, as this is just one game," he noted. The Caribbean batter credited his family's support and a change in mindset for his recent success. "I have my family back home who have been supporting me, and that helps me do better. Not overthinking my batting. Been overthinking in the past. Now I am trying to think less and the bat will now do the talking, and I react to what's in front of me," he added.

With the 107-run win, West Indies climbed to the top of Group 1 with a strong net run rate of +5.350. Batting first, West Indies posted a mammoth 254/6 -- the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. Shimron Hetmyer smashed 85 off 34 balls, including a tournament-record 19-ball fifty for the West Indies, while Rovman Powell added 59 off 35. Late cameos from Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford powered the total past 250.

In reply, Zimbabwe faltered despite brief resistance from Brad Evans (43 off 21). Spinner Gudakesh Motie starred with 4/28, dismantling the middle order, while Akeal Hosein and the pace attack maintained pressure as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs. (ANI)

