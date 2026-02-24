Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's test team to play in Cape Town for first time since 'Sandpaper-gate'

Though having played white-ball games in South Africa, Australia have not toured the nation for a test series since the scandal at Newlands ‌which resulted in long bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and ‌Cameron Bancroft. Warner has retired from international cricket and Bancroft has not played a test in over six years but top-order batter Smith remains a key player in the ⁠test ​setup.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 24-02-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 07:40 IST
Cricket-Australia's test team to play in Cape Town for first time since 'Sandpaper-gate'
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's test team will return ​to Cape Town for the ​first time since the ‌2018 'Sandpaper-gate' ​ball-tampering scandal when they meet South Africa in the final fixture of a three-match series from ‌October 27. Though having played white-ball games in South Africa, Australia have not toured the nation for a test series since the scandal at Newlands ‌which resulted in long bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and ‌Cameron Bancroft.

Warner has retired from international cricket and Bancroft has not played a test in over six years but top-order batter Smith remains a key player in the ⁠test ​setup. Smith was captain ⁠of Australia when TV cameras picked up Bancroft rubbing sandpaper on the ball on ⁠day three of the third test at Newlands, triggering a Cricket Australia investigation.

Smith ​was later stripped of the captaincy and banned from leadership roles ⁠in Australian cricket for two years. Warner, deemed the main architect of the tampering plot by ⁠Cricket ​Australia, was given a life ban from leadership roles, though that was lifted in 2024.

South Africa won the match at Newlands ⁠by 322 runs and the series 3-1. Australia will play the Proteas in three ⁠ODI matches ⁠in September before the test series starts in Durban on October 9.

The second test is in Gqeberha from ‌October 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia, WSJ reports

UPDATE 1-Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia, WSJ r...

 Global
2
'Essential for unifying society': Mohan Bhagwat bats for nationwide UCC

'Essential for unifying society': Mohan Bhagwat bats for nationwide UCC

 India
3
Latur teacher beats 32 students over suspicion of motorbike damage; arrested

Latur teacher beats 32 students over suspicion of motorbike damage; arrested

 India
4
Six killed in house fire in Meerut

Six killed in house fire in Meerut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026