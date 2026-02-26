Proteas' Precision Victory Seals Semifinal Spot with Dominant Display

In a display of cricketing mastery, South Africa outclassed West Indies, securing a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals with a convincing nine-wicket victory. The Proteas demonstrated their prowess as their pacers dismantled the Windies' batting lineup before their batsmen chased down the target effortlessly.

The South African team executed their strategies flawlessly, extending their winning streak and simultaneously ending the Caribbean side's unbeaten run in the tournament. This win, coupled with India's triumph over Zimbabwe, confirmed South Africa's progression to the last four.

Despite a valiant lower-order effort from Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder to post a respectable total, the West Indies couldn't withstand the Proteas' aggressive yet calculated approach. Captain Aiden Markram led the charge with an unbeaten 82, ensuring a swift victory well within the allotted overs.