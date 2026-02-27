Sports Yaari Hits 1.5 Million YouTube Subscribers

Sports Yaari, a burgeoning digital media enterprise, has achieved a significant milestone by amassing 1.5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. Established in 2021 by Sushant Mehta, with prior experience at India Today, the startup provides cricket news and updates.

Sports Yaari's team, consisting of news anchors, editors, and on-field reporters, works diligently to maintain a strong presence in the sports media landscape. Their platform features daily shows that cover the latest cricket developments and high-profile interviews with both current and former players.

Looking to the future, Sports Yaari aims to expand its content offerings by venturing into new sports categories, enhancing its interviews, and providing quicker and more detailed updates. The platform is dedicated to maintaining its position as a reliable source for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)