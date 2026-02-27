Left Menu

World Rugby Defends Against Concussion Lawsuits: Sports at Risk?

World Rugby has filed its defense against lawsuits from nearly 800 former rugby players regarding neurological injuries. The organization denies liability, asserting that injuries are an inherent risk of the sport. The case continues in court amidst claims of alleged negligence by rugby bodies in protecting player safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World Rugby has formally filed its response to a series of lawsuits initiated by approximately 800 former rugby union players, contesting allegations of responsibility for neurological injuries.

The defense contends that injuries like concussions are foreseeable risks in the sport and not the result of negligence by governing bodies.

This legal battle, part of broader litigation also involving rugby league and soccer, underscores the tension between player safety concerns and the inherent risks of contact sports.

