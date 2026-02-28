Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinches First Ranji Trophy Title

In a historic moment for sports in Jammu and Kashmir, the region's cricket team secured their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, overcoming the favored Karnataka squad. The victory, achieved on the basis of a first-innings lead, marks a significant milestone for the team playing in the tournament for 67 years.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah commended the players for their discipline and resilience, attributing their success to years of dedication and hard work. He applauded the entire support crew, including coaches and selectors, for their vital roles in shaping a victorious team.

Abdullah hopes this triumph will inspire more youths in Jammu and Kashmir to chase sporting excellence and excellence in other domains. The win stands as a testament to the ongoing development of sports infrastructure and the nurturing of new talent in the region.

