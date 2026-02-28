Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinches First Ranji Trophy Title

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah celebrates Jammu and Kashmir cricket team's inaugural win in the Ranji Trophy finals against Karnataka. The victory is hailed as a moment of pride, reflecting the team's dedication and bringing honor to the region. This achievement is expected to inspire regional youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:55 IST
Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinches First Ranji Trophy Title
In a historic moment for sports in Jammu and Kashmir, the region's cricket team secured their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, overcoming the favored Karnataka squad. The victory, achieved on the basis of a first-innings lead, marks a significant milestone for the team playing in the tournament for 67 years.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah commended the players for their discipline and resilience, attributing their success to years of dedication and hard work. He applauded the entire support crew, including coaches and selectors, for their vital roles in shaping a victorious team.

Abdullah hopes this triumph will inspire more youths in Jammu and Kashmir to chase sporting excellence and excellence in other domains. The win stands as a testament to the ongoing development of sports infrastructure and the nurturing of new talent in the region.

