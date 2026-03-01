Left Menu

Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Jack Dempsey, Scotland's loose forward, is set for a potential return to the Six Nations after recovering faster than expected from a bicep injury. Initially ruled out, he's resumed training and could feature in the upcoming match against France at Murrayfield, boosting Scotland's campaign prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:39 IST
Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Scotland's rugby team could see the unexpected return of Jack Dempsey in the upcoming Six Nations matches. Despite a bicep injury threatening his participation, Dempsey's swift recovery has him back in training, raising hopes for his involvement against France this weekend.

Coach Gregor Townsend initially thought the 31-year-old would miss the rest of the Six Nations, but Dempsey has defied expectations with his rapid comeback. After partaking in training, Dempsey proves his resilience and tenacity.

Franco Smith, Glasgow Warriors coach, commented on Dempsey's fitness, revealing the player's integration back into the Scotland team. This development could boost Scotland's chances in their top-table clash with France on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tens...

 India
3
Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

 India
4
Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026