Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Scotland's rugby team could see the unexpected return of Jack Dempsey in the upcoming Six Nations matches. Despite a bicep injury threatening his participation, Dempsey's swift recovery has him back in training, raising hopes for his involvement against France this weekend.

Coach Gregor Townsend initially thought the 31-year-old would miss the rest of the Six Nations, but Dempsey has defied expectations with his rapid comeback. After partaking in training, Dempsey proves his resilience and tenacity.

Franco Smith, Glasgow Warriors coach, commented on Dempsey's fitness, revealing the player's integration back into the Scotland team. This development could boost Scotland's chances in their top-table clash with France on Saturday.

