Sam Kerr Shines in Asian Cup Opener for Australia

Sam Kerr's remarkable performance secured a 1-0 win for Australia against the Philippines in the Women's Asian Cup opener. Her 70th international goal marked a successful return from injury. Despite dominating play, Australia faced a resilient Philippine defense. Iran's team focused on World Cup qualification amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:41 IST
Sam Kerr Shines in Asian Cup Opener for Australia
Sam Kerr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sam Kerr delivered a standout performance for Australia in the Women's Asian Cup opener, securing a crucial 1-0 victory against the Philippines in front of a record crowd. The Chelsea striker, returning from a long-term knee injury, scored her 70th international goal with a well-placed header in the 14th minute.

Australia dominated possession with 85% and had 15 shots on goal, but struggled to break down a resilient Philippine defense. Despite their control, a second goal from Hayley Raso was disallowed for offside. Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel played a vital role in keeping the Philippines in the contest.

In other news, the Iranian team competing in the tournament is focused on qualifying for the next Women's World Cup amid political tensions back home. Iran's head coach Marziyeh Jafari emphasized the importance of the competition over political discussions, and captain Zahra Ghanbari expressed the team's determination to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

