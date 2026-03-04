Luke Donald to Lead Europe in Historic Third Ryder Cup Victory Quest

Luke Donald has once again been appointed as European captain for the Ryder Cup, a position he will hold for the third consecutive time. With victories in Rome and New York behind him, Donald aims to make history by securing a third straight win.

The Englishman, aged 48, expressed his surprise and honor at taking on the role once more. "The last two Ryder Cups have meant a lot to me and my family," Donald stated, reflecting on the journey so far. "Celebrating in New York after a challenging week was surreal, and now there's an exciting new chapter ahead," he added.

The Ryder Cup in 2027 will return to Ireland's Adare Manor, a venue where Donald has fond memories both as a player and now as a captain. "Irish fans are phenomenal, bringing an unmatched passion and warmth to the game," Donald acknowledged. The event, celebrating its 100th anniversary, takes place from September 17-19.