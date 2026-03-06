Left Menu

Pranavi Urs' Stellar Performance at Australian Women's Classic

Pranavi Urs delivered an impressive bogey-free 6-under 66, securing a spot in the Top-10 at the Australian Women's Classic. As the leading Indian, she holds a Tied-seventh position. Meanwhile, Australian Kelsey Bennett leads on 10-under, with other contenders close behind heading into the weekend rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Magentashores | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:03 IST
Pranavi Urs

Pranavi Urs showcased her golfing prowess with a remarkable bogey-free round, carding 6-under 66, and cementing her place in the Top-10 after the second round of the Australian Women's Classic. Her consistent performance makes her the top-ranked Indian at the event, sitting tied for seventh.

Meanwhile, Australia's Kelsey Bennett capitalized on her home advantage, shooting an impressive 68 to edge one stroke ahead on 10-under at the Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club. Her round, highlighted by seven birdies, positions her as the lead contender for this weekend's trophy.

In the chase for victory, Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab and England's Meghan MacLaren trail closely, both at nine-under. The competition intensifies as Cheenglab overcame a single dropped shot, and MacLaren's flawless 67 keeps her revival hopes alive. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

