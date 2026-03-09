Left Menu

Gary Kirsten: Steering Sri Lanka Cricket to World Cup Success

Former India World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team on a two-year contract starting April 2024. Kirsten's primary responsibility will be to prepare the team for the 2027 ODI World Cup, leveraging his extensive coaching experience.

Colombo | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:15 IST
In a significant move, Gary Kirsten, the former coach of India's World Cup-winning team, has taken on the role of head coach for the Sri Lankan cricket team. His appointment is effective from April 15 and aims to bolster Sri Lanka's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced Kirsten's two-year contract, emphasizing the strategic need to revitalize their National High Performance Center. Kirsten's proven track record includes leading India to World Cup glory in 2011 and elevating South Africa to the top of the ICC rankings.

Kirsten, renowned for his coaching acumen, last worked as a consultant for Cricket Namibia. His extensive international experience is expected to inspire Sri Lanka's men's team as they gear up for a series of critical global competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

