Gary Kirsten's Appointment: Revamping Sri Lanka Cricket for 2027

In a strategic move to bolster their performance, Sri Lanka has appointed renowned South African coach Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men's cricket team. This decision comes on the heels of a lackluster showing at the recent Twenty20 World Cup.

Kirsten, 58, boasts an impressive resume, having led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup and served as head coach for South Africa. His two-year contract with Sri Lanka marks another chapter in his storied coaching career, following a brief stint with Pakistan in 2024.

With the 2027 One-Day International World Cup on the horizon, Kirsten's appointment is part of Sri Lanka Cricket's initiative to enhance the National High Performance Center's structure. The tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, though Namibia will need to qualify through the standard process since they are not full ICC members.

