Scotland's Rugby Squad Faces Injury Woes Ahead of Six Nations Clash

Scotland's rugby team is set to face Ireland in a critical Six Nations match this weekend without their key players, Gregor Brown and Scott Cummings. The Scottish Rugby Union reported their absence on Monday, citing injuries sustained in their recent victory against France.

Brown and Cummings, who have been instrumental in Scotland's wins, will miss the upcoming match due to calf and hamstring injuries, respectively. They have been sent back to their clubs for further injury assessments, along with other injured players Adam Hastings, Nathan McBeth, Elliot Millar Mills, and Duhan van der Merwe.

In response, Coach Gregor Townsend has added inexperienced players Euan Ferrie and Alex Samuel to the squad, presenting a challenge for Scotland's hopes of capturing the Six Nations title this year.

