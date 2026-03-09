Triumphant Return: Russia Claims Gold at Paralympics

On Monday, Russia celebrated a triumphant return to the Paralympics as skier Varvara Voronchikhina seized the gold medal in the women's Super-G standing race. This victory signifies a significant milestone for Russia, which, along with Belarus, had faced a ban from Paralympic events following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

After a vote by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) last September, Russia was readmitted, allowing its athletes to compete once again under their national flag. Despite the political tensions, IPC's chief brand and communications officer, Craig Spence, emphasized that the victory was received respectfully by spectators and fellow athletes.

The move to reinstate Russia has not been without controversy, leading to outrage in Ukraine and boycotts from other countries during the opening ceremony in Verona. Nonetheless, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev lauded Voronchikhina's achievement, underscoring the complex interplay of sports and politics at these Games.

