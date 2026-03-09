Harry Kane Set to Return for Bayern in Champions League Clash

In a pivotal development for Bayern Munich, star striker Harry Kane is back in training following a calf injury and will join the squad as they travel to Italy. This comes just ahead of their Champions League face-off against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Kane was absent from Bayern's recent 4-1 triumph over Borussia Moenchengladbach, attributed to a 'knock on his calf,' as reported by coach Vincent Kompany. Despite his absence, Bayern secured the win with Nicolas Jackson stepping in and scoring.

As Bayern aims to maintain their impressive record of reaching at least the quarterfinals over the last six seasons, Kane's return is timely. Atalanta, despite their recent struggles in the domestic front, pose a formidable challenge, having previously overturned a deficit to eliminate Borussia Dortmund in the tournament.