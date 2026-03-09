Left Menu

Veteran Kiwi Duo Rejoins Squad for T20 Clash Against South Africa

New Zealand’s women's cricket team welcomes back veterans Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for a T20 series against South Africa. Both players have recovered from injuries, offering their experience as New Zealand gears up for the ICC Women’s T20 tournament. A 15-member squad is set for strategic squad rotation.

New Zealand Women's Suzie Bates. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's women's cricket team is set to benefit from the return of seasoned players Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine as they face South Africa in a five-match T20 series. According to the ICC, Bates has recovered from a quad tear, while Devine is back after a broken finger, both completing their rehabilitation in time for the series opening at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on March 15.

Devine's comeback marks her first appearance since the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This series serves as crucial preparation for New Zealand as they aim to defend their title at the Women's T20 tournament in England later this year. The 15-member squad features Bree Illing and Polly Inglis for the initial matches, with Lea Tahuhu and Devonshire joining later as part of a strategic squad rotation plan.

Head coach Ben Sawyer emphasized the significance of Bates' and Devine's return, highlighting the experience and cultural value they bring to the team. "Welcoming back Suzie and Sophie for these games is exciting. Their on-field quality is undeniable, and they bring cultural importance to the team as well," he remarked, further mentioning Flora Devonshire's challenging recovery and her readiness for the game. The squad list includes Captain Melie Kerr, along with key players like Brooke Halliday and Flora Devonshire, ensuring a formidable lineup for the series.

