New Delhi 2026: A Championship for Global Para Athletics Growth

The Paralympic Committee of India inaugurates the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix from 11 to 13 March 2026. Featuring 257 athletes from eight nations, this event highlights India's growing impact in global para sports with top athletes and marks a step towards an accessible sporting future.

Updated: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST
New Delhi 2026: A Championship for Global Para Athletics Growth
PCI President Devendra Jhajharia (L) with President of World Para Athletics Paul Fitzgerald. (Photo/PCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix, inaugurated by the Paralympic Committee of India, is set to unfold from March 11 to 13, 2026, uniting 257 athletes across eight nations in a prominent international para athletics event. India is showcasing its strength with 219 athletes competing in various track and field classifications.

The competition will feature celebrated Indian para athletes like Paralympic champions Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sumit Antil, and Praveen Kumar, alongside medallists Ajeet Singh, Devendra Singh Gurjar and others. Preeti Pal, who created history with two track and field medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, also joins the diverse lineup.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, noted the event's significance in boosting India's position in global para sports. World Para Athletics President Paul Fitzgerald expressed excitement for the Grand Prix's return, emphasizing the importance of grassroots investment. Svayam, the Official Accessibility Partner, joins to ensure inclusive, barrier-free access, underscoring the need for accessible infrastructure to harness para sports talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

