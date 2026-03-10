New Delhi 2026: A Championship for Global Para Athletics Growth

The New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix, inaugurated by the Paralympic Committee of India, is set to unfold from March 11 to 13, 2026, uniting 257 athletes across eight nations in a prominent international para athletics event. India is showcasing its strength with 219 athletes competing in various track and field classifications.

The competition will feature celebrated Indian para athletes like Paralympic champions Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sumit Antil, and Praveen Kumar, alongside medallists Ajeet Singh, Devendra Singh Gurjar and others. Preeti Pal, who created history with two track and field medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, also joins the diverse lineup.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, noted the event's significance in boosting India's position in global para sports. World Para Athletics President Paul Fitzgerald expressed excitement for the Grand Prix's return, emphasizing the importance of grassroots investment. Svayam, the Official Accessibility Partner, joins to ensure inclusive, barrier-free access, underscoring the need for accessible infrastructure to harness para sports talent.

