Mercedes Eyes Stake in Alpine: A Strategic Move?
Mercedes is considering purchasing a 24% stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team. Alpine's executive adviser, Flavio Briatore, disclosed this amid potential conflict-of-interest concerns, due to Mercedes supplying engines to Alpine. Alpine's current stakeholders include sports and entertainment celebrities, and it's majority-owned by Renault.
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Mercedes is reportedly eyeing a 24% stake in rival Formula 1 team Alpine, according to the French team's executive adviser, Flavio Briatore. This potential acquisition comes amidst speculation about conflict-of-interest issues, given Mercedes' current role as Alpine's engine supplier.
Briatore confirmed that Mercedes is among several interested buyers, and emphasized that discussions are with Mercedes as a corporation, not directly with team principal Toto Wolff. Concerns have been raised about how such a stake could influence team dynamics, but Briatore suggests any minority shareholder would be a 'passenger' in decision-making processes.
Alpine's 24% stake was previously sold by Renault to a group led by Otro Capital, which boasts sports stars and celebrities among its investors. Despite a challenging year, marked by a last-place finish in the constructors' standings, Briatore admits the team is unhappy with their current performance, as F1 navigates a period of regulatory change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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