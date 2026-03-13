Mercedes Eyes Stake in Alpine: A Strategic Move?

Mercedes is reportedly eyeing a 24% stake in rival Formula 1 team Alpine, according to the French team's executive adviser, Flavio Briatore. This potential acquisition comes amidst speculation about conflict-of-interest issues, given Mercedes' current role as Alpine's engine supplier.

Briatore confirmed that Mercedes is among several interested buyers, and emphasized that discussions are with Mercedes as a corporation, not directly with team principal Toto Wolff. Concerns have been raised about how such a stake could influence team dynamics, but Briatore suggests any minority shareholder would be a 'passenger' in decision-making processes.

Alpine's 24% stake was previously sold by Renault to a group led by Otro Capital, which boasts sports stars and celebrities among its investors. Despite a challenging year, marked by a last-place finish in the constructors' standings, Briatore admits the team is unhappy with their current performance, as F1 navigates a period of regulatory change.

(With inputs from agencies.)