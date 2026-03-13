Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Kick Off Pre-Season Training for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals begin pre-season training in Jaipur for the IPL 2026 season under Coach Kumar Sangakkara. The full squad, including new recruits, will focus on bonding and intensive training. With the first match against CSK set for March 30, key player trades have reshaped the team’s lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:22 IST
Rajasthan Royals Kick Off Pre-Season Training for IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals cricketers in action during team practice (Photo: Rajasthan Royals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have launched their inaugural pre-season training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The camp, held in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, began on March 17 and includes training, fitness, and net sessions.

Guided by head coach and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara, the camp focuses on team cohesion, rigorous training, and strategic planning. Earlier, players like Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja participated in a preliminary camp at the team's High Performance Centre in Nagpur. The Jaipur event marks a debut gathering of the full squad, including new recruits like Sam Curran.

As unveiled by the IPL Governing Council, RR will play their season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 30 in Guwahati. A remarkable trade-off saw Sanju Samson, a longtime RR player, moved to CSK for Rs 18 crores, while Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja joined the Royals, marking a significant shift in the team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026