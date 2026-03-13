Rajasthan Royals Kick Off Pre-Season Training for IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have launched their inaugural pre-season training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The camp, held in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, began on March 17 and includes training, fitness, and net sessions.

Guided by head coach and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara, the camp focuses on team cohesion, rigorous training, and strategic planning. Earlier, players like Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja participated in a preliminary camp at the team's High Performance Centre in Nagpur. The Jaipur event marks a debut gathering of the full squad, including new recruits like Sam Curran.

As unveiled by the IPL Governing Council, RR will play their season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 30 in Guwahati. A remarkable trade-off saw Sanju Samson, a longtime RR player, moved to CSK for Rs 18 crores, while Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja joined the Royals, marking a significant shift in the team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)