Marco Odermatt: Dominance in Alpine Skiing Continues As He Clinches Fifth Crystal Globe

Switzerland's Alpine skiing sensation, Marco Odermatt, has secured the coveted men's World Cup crystal globe for a remarkable fifth consecutive year. On Friday, he also clinched the downhill title for the third year in a row, demonstrating his continued dominance in the sport.

The victory was declared in Courchevel, France, even before Odermatt's start, as his closest competitor, Franjo von Allmen, failed to earn any points. With one downhill race left in Norway, Odermatt leads by an insurmountable 235 points in the speed standings, guaranteeing his victory.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr took the win in Friday's race, while Odermatt placed third, exhibiting his consistency. In overall standings, Odermatt leads Lucas Pinheiro Braathen by 632 points. With the remaining races unlikely to alter his lead, Odermatt's performance in super-G and giant slalom this weekend will further solidify his dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)