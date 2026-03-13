Butterfly Table Tennis Super League 2026: Big Names and Rising Stars Shine in Player Auction

The defending champions of the Butterfly Table Tennis Super League Maharasthra 2026, Phantom Stars, have fortified their squad by signing Sanil Shetty, Commonwealth Games gold medallist, for Rs 69,500 during the player auction. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Divyanshi Bhowmick became the most sought-after purchase for the second consecutive year, joining Mumbai Mozartt for Rs 73,000. Bhowmick, a standout in the international youth circuit and gold medallist at the Asian Youth and Cadet Table Tennis Championships, continues to captivate the table tennis community.

Other team acquisitions included Jash Modi, who joined Bayside Spinners TTC for Rs 71,000, according to a press release. Reeth Rishya joined PBG Pune Jaguars, while Shouren Soman was selected by newcomer NPV Smashers, both for Rs 61,500. Notably, Madhurika Patkar, a seasoned Commonwealth Games medallist, brought her expertise to new faces at Jolly Friends Sports Club for Rs 51,500. With a purse of Rs 2,50,000 each, the league's eight teams aim to field a competitive mix of up-and-comers and experienced paddlers across six categories.

Scheduled from April 30 to May 3, the event will host eight teams split into two groups, each playing five ties and adopting a 27-game format per tie to determine tie winners swiftly. Categories range from Men's and Women's Singles to Under-13 Boys and Veterans, with a Golden Point feature ensuring intense matches. A substantial prize pool of Rs 8.5 lakh, including team and individual awards, awaits participants, setting Rs 3,50,000 for champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)